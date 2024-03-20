National security bill comes into law on March 23

Hong Kong will enact the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance on Saturday, announced the city’s leader John Lee after the city’s legislature passed the bill on its third reading yesterday.

Calling it a historic moment for the city that has been overdue for 26 years, eight months and nine days, Lee said it was a glorious mission jointly accomplished by the SAR government and the Legislative Council and a proud moment that the SAR has made concerted efforts to write history.

Lee said the city has lived up to the expectations of the central government and the trust of the country by fulfilling this historic mission. He will sign the Safeguarding National Security Bill and gazette it on Saturday for promulgation. The government should also report the law to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, the nation’s top legislature, for the record, as stipulated in Article 17 of the Basic Law.

The Safeguarding National Security Ordinance, which aims to prevent and punish five types of crimes endangering national security, was approved by lawmakers on its third reading yesterday evening, after passing its second reading and the consideration of the committee of the whole council earlier in the day.

In his speech, he also thanked the lawmakers for their efficiency, concerted efforts by his team and contributions made by patriotic forces in supporting and advancing the legislation of Article 23 of the Basic Law. These efforts drew a satisfactory conclusion to an issue that has plagued the city for over 26 years, Lee said.

After the passage of the bill, Hong Kong is able to effectively safeguard national security and focus on economic development at full speed to create a better, prosperous home, Lee said. China Daily