Navigating autism community’s needs: fostering inclusion and understanding

The public’s perception of autism often remains clouded by misconceptions, but the Macau community is working to bridge the gap and empower individuals on the spectrum. Organizations like Caritas Macau, Macau IC2 Association, and Special Olympics Macau are making concerted efforts to support those with autism, while families navigate the unique challenges faced by their loved ones.

Together, they are striving to create a more inclusive society that celebrates the diversity of the autism community.

Today marks the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, a United Nations observance that aims to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society.

In an interview with the Times, Paul Pun, the Secretary-General of Caritas, shed light on the unique challenges faced by individuals with autism and the organization’s efforts to address them.

Pun emphasized that the misconception that people with autism “should be the same as others” often hinders their integration into society. He explained that the different communication styles and social barriers associated with autism can lead to misunderstandings, with some behaviors regarded as “suspicious.”

However, Pun stressed the importance of recognizing the talents and specialized skills that many individuals with autism possess, such as exceptional abilities in fields like science, mathematics, and geography.

To address these challenges, Caritas Macau is taking a proactive approach.

The organization aims to organize art exhibitions that will showcase the expressive and creative talents of individuals with autism, providing them with an opportunity to share their unique perspectives with the broader community.

As Pun noted, “If we know how to appreciate the artistic talent of people with autism, we can also appreciate people with autism.”

Contrary to common misunderstandings, the causes of autism are highly complex and not directly related to parenting environments, according to Ruby Lou, a representative of the Macau IC2 Association’s parent committee.

“Ordinary people have a great misunderstanding of the causes of autism, often thinking that a closed parenting environment or lack of caregiver ability is to blame,” Lou explains.

The public’s perception of autism is often distorted, conflating high-functioning autistic individuals with geniuses, or equating autism with intellectual disability or dementia.

“In fact, around 70% to 80% of children with autism have an intellectual deficiency, and their intellectual development is unbalanced,” Lou said.

Contrary to the belief that autism is incurable, the Macau IC2 Association has seen many children make significant improvements through early intervention and education.

“Many children with autism will be greatly improved and can be independent in society,” she says.

As a non-profit run by people with autism and intellectual disabilities, the Macau IC2 Association hopes the Macau government can provide even greater support, such as venues and funding. While the government’s rehabilitation plan has achieved notable results, O emphasizes the need for more attention and assistance, including strengthening caregiver support.

Empowering individuals through programs

Ada Lo, a teacher at the Macau IC2 Association, has witnessed firsthand the transformative impact of supporting individuals with intellectual disabilities. She remarked, “They can come up with new ideas, and take responsibility for small tasks. Maybe eight to ten people can do a good job of an activity,” highlighting the remarkable capabilities of her students.

Macau’s associative society plays a crucial role in providing opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities, with programs like the Special Olympics Macau and parent-child activities organized by the Self-help Family Association offering avenues for physical, mental, and social development.

However, Lo believes more can be done to support this community, particularly in the education system. “There may be some process to teach teachers how to help people on the borderline, or people with autism, to help themselves,” she suggested.

“There should be more training for teachers to help understand the needs of individuals with intellectual disabilities, and those on the autism spectrum, to better assist them and encourage acceptance of diversity.”

With Macau’s economic growth, Lo advocated for increased government intervention and support, including the deployment of more social workers to assess the quality of life for this community and ensure their needs are met.

Pun also advocated for policy changes to encourage more comprehensive assessments and the development of individualized education plans (IEPs) for students with autism. Pun emphasized the need for tailored support and understanding, as they may need additional time or accommodations.

Finding hope through dedicated support

For some residents, support from friends has made a significant impact.

When Muri Denize’s son was diagnosed with autism at age three, she embarked on a journey to find the right resources and interventions to support his development.

“I got support from people around me and, of course, by asking around, from friend to friend that give me information about what autistic kids need, and what kind of therapies could be beneficial,” Denize explains.

The family’s comprehensive approach has had a profound impact. “The interventions that our family chose made a positive impact on my child’s development, and of course, with consistency in doing it,” Denize says. This includes therapies like ABA, speech, and occupational therapy, as well as a specialized diet that has helped improve her son’s concentration and reduce hyperactivity.

As Denize looks to the future, her hopes are both personal and social. “I just hope he can be independent one day and can live like normal people,” she shares.

But Denize knows true inclusion requires societal change. “I think it’s important that the government provides support for special needs people by educating the community more broadly,” she said.

Fostering Inclusion and Empowerment

As the national director of Special Olympics Macau, Hetzer Siu is dedicated to engaging the local community and breaking down the discrimination faced by individuals with intellectual disabilities. A longtime volunteer himself, Siu understands the vital role that community members can play in the success of the organization’s programs.

“We try to contact different schools to recruit volunteers from secondary schools, giving them the opportunity to interact with people with intellectual disabilities and learn how to communicate and form friendships with them to reduce discrimination,” Siu explained. By immersing volunteers in direct interactions with Special Olympics athletes, the organization aims to shift societal attitudes and cultivate empathy.

But the organization’s reach extends beyond just recruiting volunteers. “We invite students to volunteer to join our event, encourage them to interact with athletes in a unified space,” Siu said, emphasizing the importance of creating shared spaces where individuals with and without disabilities can come together and understand each other.

Siu’s own journey with the Special Olympics Macau has spanned over three decades, from volunteering in 1988 to eventually becoming the national director.

“I love and believe in the philosophy of the Special Olympics. We want to create a society without discrimination. I hope Macau can become a harmonious society where everyone is accepted,” he said. Victoria Chan