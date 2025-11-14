Nearly 4,000 attend against child abuse event amid rising cases

The Against Child Abuse (Macau) Association held the “Caring for Children: Let’s Recognize Children’s Abilities” event alongside a Flag Day fundraiser on 9 November at the leisure area of Edf. Lok Yeung Fa Yuen in Fai Chi Kei, drawing nearly 4,000 attendees.

The initiative aimed to raise public awareness of child abuse issues, promote society’s collective responsibility to safeguard children’s healthy development, and commemorate World Day for the Prevention of Child Abuse on November 19.

Activities included themed booth games, creative workshops, and palm readings, providing parents opportunities to explore their children’s unique potential, enhance understanding, and improve parent-child communication.

All funds raised will support the association’s ongoing child protection initiatives.

Following a recent report by the Public Prosecutions Office (MP) on rising cases of child and minor sexual abuse, Prosecutor General Tong Hio Fong highlighted the increase in sexual crimes against minors and the lack of public attention they receive.

He noted that these crimes are partly driven by the younger generation’s frequent online presence, which exposes minors to potential targeting and exploitation.

Ricaela Diputado

