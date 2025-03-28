New grads achieve over 80% employment rate

The Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) held its Career Day earlier this week with the participation of over 130 local and Greater Bay Area enterprises and organizations, offering more than 3,000 job vacancies and internship opportunities. Speaking at the opening ceremony, vice rector. Dr. Lei Ngan Lin highlighted the employment and advancement rate of MPU graduates, which exceeded 80%, with an average monthly salary of MOP16,000. According to the MPU latest graduate employment survey, most graduates find positions in education, leisure and entertainment, and social services.

