New guidelines to protect children from domestic violence

The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) is set to implement new guidelines next year aimed at safeguarding children affected by domestic violence.

IAS deputy director Tang Yuk Wa announced the initiative during an interview with TDM Chinese radio, highlighting the importance of expert collaboration in drafting these guidelines.

The proposed framework seeks to enhance the response to domestic violence cases involving minors, ensuring they receive the necessary support and protection.

Tang noted the guidelines will help caregivers manage children’s emotional well-being following traumatic experiences.

Additionally, the document will outline procedures for medical personnel when children require hospital visits due to domestic violence.

Recent statistics reveal a concerning trend in domestic violence cases in Macau.

The bureau recorded 42 suspected cases in the first nine months of this year, a figure that has remained relatively stable over recent years, fluctuating between 38 and 46 cases annually since 2019. Notably, there was a significant spike in 2021, with 81 reported cases. However, the overall monthly average of suspected incidents has decreased from 10.3 at the onset of the domestic violence law in 2016 to just 3.3 last year.

Despite these encouraging trends, challenges remain.

IAS collaborates with various community organizations to deliver family services across different districts. This localized approach aims to ensure families receive timely and appropriate assistance based on their unique circumstances. Nadia Shaw