New illegal gambling law ready for voting

The second standing committee of the Legislative Assembly (AL) met yesterday to close the analysis and discussion of the bill that aims to tighten regulations and increase penalties for illegal gambling.

The committee has signed off on an opinion regarding the Law on Combating Illegal Gambling Crimes, which will be presented for detailed deliberation and voting by the AL after its plenary session resumes mid-month.

The proposed legislation seeks to enhance punitive measures for illegal gambling activities. Chan Chak Mo, chairman of the committee, said the bill aims to extend the maximum detention period for offenders and introduce an “undercover system” to investigate illicit gambling operations. Additionally, it would allow law enforcement to conduct nighttime searches of residences suspected of harboring illegal gambling activities.

One significant aspect of the bill is its focus on criminalizing unauthorized currency exchange operations related to gambling. Chan said operating a currency exchange business without legal approval in amusement parks or affiliated facilities would be classified as a crime. Furthermore, any street-level exchanges tied to gambling could also lead to criminal charges if evidence is found during investigations.

The legislation aims to address concerns surrounding illegal money exchanges that facilitate gambling, particularly among mainland Chinese gamblers seeking to bypass strict capital controls. In recent months, Macau authorities have intensified efforts against such operations, which have been linked to broader criminal activities including fraud and money laundering.

While the bill proposes stringent measures against illegal gambling, Chan clarified that lending money to friends for gambling purposes would not be penalized unless it constitutes running a related business – intending to target organized crime rather than individual social interactions.

Stakeholders await further developments as the AL prepares for its resumption and possible discussions on this matter later this month. Nadia Shaw