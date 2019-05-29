New IPIM head reports 40 suspicious immigration cases

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) has spotted approximately 40 suspicious applications of major investment immigration and technical immigration, according to Irene Va Kuan Lau, the new chairman of the Board of Directors of IPIM.

On the sidelines of a ceremony yesterday inaugurating her as the new IPIM head, Lau told the media that the cases were discovered after IPIM conducted a review of immigration applications.

“We at IPIM have thoroughly revised and checked every document of these applications,” said Lau.

According to Lau’s explanation, IPIM requires immigration applicants to submit the most updated documents in case the bureau deems that other documents were unclear.

When examining suspected fraudulent applications, IPIM first asks explanation from the relevant parties and only then proceeds to the concerned governmental department for a follow up if it is confirmed that there has been a criminal conduct.

Regarding the 40 cases, Lau noted that “some of the [concerned people] might not be suspects because they have difficulties explaining the reasons.”

These cases are currently under investigation and no confirmed criminal cases have yet been registered, informed Lau.

“The main issue probably is that they say they work in Macau, but we found out that they have never come to Macau,” said Lau. “There are various other reasons.”

“We will certainly not let them succeed,” she added, pledging to fight against fake immigration applications.

Last year, in October, former IPIM chief Jackson Chiang, as well as two other high-ranking officials, were placed under a criminal investigation for alleged irregularities regarding the unlawful granting of residency statuses through an investment scheme.

Since then, Lau has been serving as acting chairman of IPIM.

Lau refused to comment directly on the matter when questioned about the clean-up within IPIM yesterday. Instead, she mentioned that IPIM adjusted its structure in 2018, including adding new departments and divisions to the bureau.

“IPIM’s functions change as society and the economy change, and when there is a change in the governance philosophy of the neighboring regions and the SAR government,” said Lau. “We started [such] adjustments last year. The whole operation has been smooth.”

Besides reporting statistics on the abovementioned matter, the new IPIM chairman promised to lead her department into developing works in several key aspects: convention and exhibition industry, cooperation of China and Portuguese-speaking countries, Belt and Road initiative, Greater Bay Area regional cooperation, and economic and trade service to investors and enterprises.