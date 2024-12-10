New measures call for suspension of individuals for oath violations

A newly proposed disciplinary measure aims to suspend management and senior staff within the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP) for a period from 10 days to one year as part of an amendment to the management framework presented to the House for review, five months after the Executive Council introduced the bill.

The draft legislation revises the Statute of Managerial and Executive Staff, mandating that individuals taking office must swear an oath to uphold and execute the basic law of the Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR).

According to the proposal, it is deemed a violation if an individual deliberately recites content that contradicts the oath’s requirements or if their swearing is perceived as insincere, as cited in a TDM report. The law states such refusal leads to an automatic annulment of the appointment, with mandatory dismissal as a consequence.

The timing for taking the oath is set by the presiding authority and must occur within 90 days of the law’s enactment. Failure to carry out instructions from superiors is also grounds for terminating the service commission.

Additionally, the bill also introduces a warning system. Should staff members fail to effectively manage their department or implement policies, the supervisory body can issue a warning, which will be included in their performance evaluations.