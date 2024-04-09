New members appointed to CE Electoral Commission; Election Committee polls scheduled for August

The Chief Executive (CE), Ho Iat Seng, has appointed the five people who will constitute the Electoral Affairs Commission for the CE Election, which is the supervisory body overseeing the upcoming election.

The appointees’ names and posts were published yesterday in the government’s official gazette.

The president of the Electoral Affairs Commission for the CE Election is Judge Song Man Lei from the Court of Final Appeal.

Other members of the Commission are the Assistant Prosecutor-General of the Public Prosecutions Office, Mai Man Ieng; the president of the Collegial Panels of the Court of First Instance, Seng Ioi Man; the director of the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, Ng Wai Han; and the director of the Government Information Bureau, Inês Chan.

The five members were officially inaugurated in a ceremony held yesterday afternoon at the government’s headquarters and presided over by the CE.

In a separate order published in the same edition of the official gazette, the CE announced that the polling day to select members of the CE Election Committee has been scheduled for August 11.

The Macau CE is appointed by the Central government and elected by the CE Election Committee, a body composed of 400 members from four sectors of society (Industrial, Commercial, and Financial; Culture, Education, Professional and Sports; Labor, Social Service, and Religious; and Representatives of Members of the Legislative Assembly, Macau Deputies to the National People’s Congress, Representatives of Macau Members of the CPPCC National Committee, and Representatives of Members of Municipal Organizations), aiming to represent the broader community.