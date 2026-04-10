New platform debuts with military history exhibit

With the opening of the Exhibition on the Military History of the Macao Garrison of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), a new platform for patriotic education has been established, Chief Executive (CE) Sam Hou Fai noted, saying that it will help further consolidate the powerful synergy of patriotism and love for Macau.

The opening ceremony for the PLA Macao Garrison’s Military History Exhibition was held on Wednesday morning at the Taipa Barracks, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The exhibition, located inside the Military Exhibition Hall, will be gradually opened to both garrison personnel and the Macau public. It spans 1,730 square meters and carries the theme “Advancing to Victory Under the Party’s Banner,” offering a systematic look at the People’s Army’s journey under Communist Party leadership while looking ahead to the future of national defense and military modernization.

Through a mix of artifacts, historical photos, scene reenactments, and multimedia displays, the exhibition, as noted, highlights key principles of military governance, battle strategies, and the traditions that have shaped the People’s Army. It also showcases what has driven the army from one victory to another. It lays out the push toward the military’s centenary goals and the broader ambition of building a world-class armed force.

Among those attending the opening ceremony of the exhibition were the CE, the Vice Chairman of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Edmund Ho, Director of Liaison Office of Central People’s Government in Macau Zheng Xincong, officials from the Southern Theater Command and the PLA Macao Garrison, as well as representatives from the Macau government, the Legislative Assembly, the judiciary system, and various sectors of society.

According to a statement from the Government Information Bureau, the CE said in his address that the people of Macau, especially the youth, should make full use of the exhibition as a platform for patriotic education to better understand that “national security is everyone’s responsibility” and to develop a correct view of history and the nation.

He noted that garrison officers and soldiers have participated in emergency relief and public welfare activities with sincerity and a strong sense of duty, earning the trust and respect of Macau residents and serving as examples of love for Macau and closeness to the people. The exhibition, he said, allows visitors to revisit the PLA’s history, appreciate the spirit of a mighty yet civilized force, and understand the achievements made in building a strong military in the new era. “We must always remain vigilant and prepared for potential dangers, and resolutely implement the overall national security outlook,” he added.

He pointed out that since Macau’s handover, the garrison has steadfastly implemented “One Country, Two Systems,” “Macau people ruling Macau,” and a high degree of autonomy. It has strictly adhered to the Basic Law, the Garrison Law, and other relevant laws, faithfully carried out its defense duties, and resolutely safeguarded national sovereignty, security, and development interests. The garrison, he said, has played a stabilizing role in ensuring the steady implementation of “One Country, Two Systems” and maintaining Macau’s long-term prosperity and stability.

“Let us stand shoulder to shoulder, ensure that patriotic education takes root in the hearts of the people, accelerate the building of a new security framework, and continuously compose brilliant chapters in the successful practice of ‘One Country, Two Systems’ with Macau’s distinctive characteristics,” Sam concluded.

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