The Legal Affairs Bureau (DSAJ) stated that from its inception in September 2023 through the end of 2025, the arbitration center has handled 116 cases of building-leakage disputes. Of these, 73 were resolved after hearings, and 24 were voluntarily terminated following a settlement between the parties. The data was disclosed in response to an inquiry from lawmaker Leong Hong Sai, who called on the government to establish a free online service for the mediation of this type of dispute, which is very common in Macau. In response, the DSAJ said it already has a one-stop system for handling cases that can then be easily progressed and, in most cases, resolved through arbitration.
Brief
Arbitration Center handled 116 cases related to water leakage
Categories Macau
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