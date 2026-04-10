Arbitration Center handled 116 cases related to water leakage

The Legal Affairs Bureau (DSAJ) stated that from its inception in September 2023 through the end of 2025, the arbitration center has handled 116 cases of building-leakage disputes. Of these, 73 were resolved after hearings, and 24 were voluntarily terminated following a settlement between the parties. The data was disclosed in response to an inquiry from lawmaker Leong Hong Sai, who called on the government to establish a free online service for the mediation of this type of dispute, which is very common in Macau. In response, the DSAJ said it already has a one-stop system for handling cases that can then be easily progressed and, in most cases, resolved through arbitration.

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