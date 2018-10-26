New president of Hard Rock Japan announced

Edward Tracy, CEO of Hard Rock Asia, this week announced the appointment of Ado Machida as the new president of Hard Rock Japan.

Machida comes to Hard Rock Japan from Navigators Global LLC, a management consulting organization specializing in strategic government relations, crisis management, and business development. As both the principal and director of issues and policy management, he advised Japanese and US manufacturers, financial services, and high-tech firms looking to expand across the Pacific.

Prior to his appointment at Navigators Global, Machida was director of policy implementation for the Trump Transition effort, where he was responsible for managing more than 200 people to develop the strategic action plans for the Trump Administration. Additionally, he also held positions with Goldman Sachs & Co., both in New York and Tokyo.

Jim Allen, chairman and CEO of Hard Rock International said in a press release that Machida “will play a key role in leading Hard Rock Japan’s expansion efforts in developing a new luxurious Japanese Integrated Resort focused on offering the best overall entertainment and amenities for family and friends to experience.”

“With Machida’s Japanese fluency, his understanding of the Japanese culture and legal knowledge, along with his passion and experience in building bilateral business partnerships that focus on sustainable success, Ado has the leadership skill set that brings a key component to our team,” said Edward Tracy.

Share this: Tweet





