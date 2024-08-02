New public housing estate planned for Iao Hon

Macau Urban Renewal Limited (MUR) is pushing forward with the redevelopment of Iao Hon Estate, an old neighborhood located near Rua Sete do Bairro Iao Hon and Avenida da Longevidade. The project, which is MUR’s first urban renewal initiative, aims to transform the aging estate into a modern, livable community.

According to an announcement yesterday from the Public Works Bureau (DSOP), the new development will feature a 30-story building with 250 housing units, a three-story public parking garage accommodating around 100 car and motorcycle spaces, and commercial and community facilities.

To facilitate the redevelopment, MUR is helping condominium owners set up management committees and reach an agreement on the plan. The local area plan adopts an approach where redevelopment will take place without increasing resident population density or household numbers.

DSOP will oversee the project, which will be tendered in two phases – foundation and superstructure. The foundation phase alone is expected to take up to 600 working days. Given the project’s proximity to older buildings and unique construction challenges, stringent safety measures will be required during development.

As part of the urban renewal process, MUR is building temporary housing units on Lot P in Areia Preta to serve as temporary accommodation for property owners when their homes are being redeveloped. The temporary housing project went into full swing in 2021 with the construction of the pile foundation now complete and excavation and lateral support works currently underway. NS