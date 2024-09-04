New self-service kiosks installed in Hengqin for SAR residents

The Macau Identification Services Bureau has launched new multi-application kiosks in Hengqin, offering approximately 40 self-service options across 11 public administration services. According to a press release from the bureau, this initiative is designed to increase the convenience of employment, education and daily life for residents in the area. The kiosks are situated in the 24-hour self-service area on the first floor of the Government Affairs Service Centre. They provide services across seven categories, including identification, social benefits, tax advice, municipal affairs, voter registration, transport and migration.

Related