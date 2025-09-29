New temporary pedestrian zone launched for Golden Week

For the first time, Nossa Senhora do Amparo Street joins Old Taipa Village in going car-free during the National Day Golden Week, offering residents and visitors safer, pedestrian-friendly streets, the Economic and Technological Development Bureau announced.

According to DSEDT director Yau Yun Wah, the zones will operate from October 1 to 7, daily from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., offering a safer and more enjoyable travel experience for residents and visitors.

“In addition to having the zone again in Old Taipa Village, a new temporary pedestrian zone will be added to Nossa Senhora do Amparo Street,” Yau said during a press conference on Friday.

The initiative, he noted, follows consultations with community groups, the Macao Chamber of Commerce, and schools.

Yau highlighted that temporary pedestrian zones in Old Taipa Village during past holidays had been “widely recognized and supported,” which encouraged authorities to expand the effort this year.

In Old Taipa Village, the zone will extend from the intersection of Rua Fernão Mendes Pinto and Piscinas do Carmo, in front of the Carmo Swimming Pool bus stop, to the intersection of Rua Correia da Silva and Rua do Delegado, near the Historical Museum of Coloane and Taipa. A “Residents’ Special Car Service” will continue to assist people with limited mobility, transporting them between designated bus stops.

The Transport Bureau will implement temporary traffic measures, including road closures and bus route adjustments. Public bus services near the Amparo Street zone will remain normal, with temporary stops added for convenience.

The holiday initiative will also feature cultural and commercial activities to boost neighborhood vitality. Plans include thematic layouts, performances, a special market, and a night market.

A promotion will allow visitors spending MOP50 or more at participating Taipa merchants to redeem a souvenir celebrating the 15th National Games.

Several departments will support the program. The Macao Government Tourism Office will promote the zones through multiple channels, while the tourism mascot will appear to engage with the public. The Cultural Affairs Bureau will extend the opening hours of the Iec Long Fireworks Factory for related events. The Municipal Affairs Bureau will step up street cleaning, install additional trash bins, and reinforce maintenance of public facilities in both areas.

Boosting tourism and community life

The move to establish temporary pedestrian-only zones in Taipa during the National Day holiday has drawn positive reactions from local community advisory councils, who see the initiative as a way to harness cultural and tourism resources while revitalizing old neighborhoods.

Lai Chun Tou of the Central District Community Advisory Council and Lei Weng Kin of the Islands Advisory Council both welcomed the arrangement, noting its potential to attract visitors and create safer, more pedestrian-friendly spaces.

“While the closure of certain streets may inconvenience residents and some businesses, the overall effect supports neighborhood activation and commercial growth,” said Lai, as cited in a Macao Daily News report.

He suggested better integration of walking paths with community activities, balancing the needs of residents, merchants, and tourists, and strengthening the sustainable development of the city’s historic districts.

The advisory councils hope the pedestrian zones will encourage community-led events, fostering participation from small and medium enterprises and offering tourists immersive experiences in the old town.

Lei, meanwhile, highlighted new attractions introduced this year, including a market and drone show at the former Iec Long Firecracker Factory, designed to enrich visitor experiences and extend the time spent in the area.

During the pedestrian-zone period, authorities also announce plans to enhance traffic management during school peak hours and address mosquito-control issues.

Officials say the temporary zones, if carefully managed, can “continue to drive foot traffic, strengthen community engagement, and provide a model for future sustainable urban tourism in Macau.” Times Reporter

