DSEDJ integrates AI into non-tertiary education curriculum

The Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) has completed a legal framework update to formally include programming and artificial intelligence (AI) in the curriculum of the non-tertiary education system.

In a statement released yesterday, the bureau said the revision of the Curriculum Framework for Regular Education and the Basic Competency Requirements in Information Technology establishes the legal basis for teaching AI from primary through secondary levels. The initiative is already being rolled out across schools.

Authorities said the plan goes beyond revising textbooks, with efforts underway to develop new teaching materials in cooperation with universities in mainland China.

Discussions are also taking place on funding from the Education Development Fund to support experimental classrooms where students can gain hands-on experience with emerging technologies.

Teacher training is another key component, with courses being offered at varying levels of intensity to prepare educators for the integration of AI-related content into their classes.

Meanwhile, the “Youth Science and Technology Village” program will expand during the 2025/2026 academic year.

The project, which collaborates with 16 enterprises and national laboratories, has already trained more than 200 young people. About 70 percent of participants have pursued studies in technology-related fields.

According to the DSEDJ, integrating AI into the curriculum aligns with the Medium- and Long-Term Plan for Non-Tertiary Education (2021–2030), which emphasizes innovation, digital literacy, and preparing students for future societal and economic needs. Times Reporter

Like this: Like Loading...