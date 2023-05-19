Visitor arrivals surge to 2.27 million in April amid travel rebound

Visitor arrivals totalled 2.27 million last month, representing an upsurge of 274.7% year-on-year and a rise of 16.2% month-on-month, data from Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) shows.

The surge comes amid the current increasing trend in visitors as overnight visitors (1.18 million) and same-day visitors (1.10 million) soared by 550.2% and 157.7% year-on-year respectively.

The number of visitors from mainland China jumped by 159.3% year-on-year to 1.39 million with those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (817,730) surging by 589.5%.

Visitors from Hong Kong (745,282) and Taiwan (33,295) rocketed by 1,039.3% and 419.0% year-on-year respectively.

In the first four months of 2023, the number of visitor arrivals expanded by 190.8% year-on-year to 7.22 million.

The local government has been ramping up on promoting the city after a long tourism drought in the city amid the pandemic restrictions.

Just last month, the one-stop travel service provider Trip.com announced the launch of its promotion campaign “See you in Macao” which highlights the city as a destination choice for leisure and business. The promotion is in addition to the campaign with Air Macau, where tourists can enjoy a limited-time ‘Buy One Get One Free’ offer when they purchase a round-trip ticket from Air Macau, departing from Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Thailand or Vietnam with Macau as the destination until June 30. LV