1,500 benefit from MGTO-supported projects

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) said its support for 10 “Tourism + Sports” projects has drawn nearly 1,500 visitors.

MGTO’s statement came in response to a written inquiry from lawmaker Ho Ion Sang on the topic, submitted via the Legislative Assembly.

In response to Ho’s inquiry, the MGTO said that as of the end of last year, 10 projects supported by the office under the “Tourism Incentive Scheme” and related to sports had benefited nearly 1,500 visitors.

The office also announced that, under the same scheme, two events are already planned for this year, both related to “major sports events.” According to MGTO, these events are expected to attract over 60,000 participants and involve approximately 120 businesses.

In the inquiry, Ho expressed concerns about the scheme’s feasibility and suggested that local authorities coordinate with Guangdong and Hong Kong to pursue opportunities to host additional international sporting events.

In the response, the Sports Bureau (ID) also added that they are seeking to build on the recent joint hosting of the National Games by the three regions and to continue exploring possibilities to organize sports events under the “one event, multiple venues” format.

Addressing Ho’s suggestion that authorities pursue bidding for major international events, the ID noted only that it would continue to explore opportunities for cooperation to bring high-level sports events to Macau.

Ho’s suggestion was based on previous remarks from Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai, who, in late November last year, said that as the National Games were coming to a close, the three-sided organization of the games would serve as an inspiration for the possibility of bidding to host the Olympic Games in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area in the near future.

Like this: Like Loading...