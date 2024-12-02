New travel policies to boost tourism in Macau and Hong Kong

China’s National Immigration Administration announced new travel policies Friday, to bolster tourism and economic integration between the mainland and the special administrative regions of Macau and Hong Kong.

Starting Dec.1, residents with household registration or hukou in Shenzhen’s Special Economic Zone will be granted unlimited access to Hong Kong.

Similarly, starting January 2025, residents with hukou in the Guangdong-Macau In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin will receive multiple entry permits to travel to Macau, with each stay limited to one week.

Additionally, Zhuhai residents will be able to apply for a “one trip per week” permit to visit Macau beginning next year.

Approved by the State Council, China’s cabinet, these measures are intended to facilitate seamless travel between the mainland and the two special administrative regions.

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive, John Lee, expressed gratitude to the central government, anticipating a boost to the city’s tourism, catering, and retail industries.

“I am grateful to the central government for actively researching, accelerating and implementing measures in this short period of time, bringing good news to Hong Kong,” Lee said.

The new measures will add momentum to Hong Kong’s tourism, catering and retail industries, a news release from the HKSAR government information service said.

The Hong Kong government has instructed all departments to collaborate closely to ensure a smooth implementation of the new policies.

As cited in a China Daily report, Peng Peng, executive president of the Guangdong Society of Reform, said the policies will have a “direct stimulating effect” on Macau’s tourism market and revitalize the economies of both Macau and Hengqin.

He said the convenient transportation between Macau and Hengqin will also benefit the real estate industry and local residents working across the border.

“The new Macau permit policy will also help Hengqin to attract talent and play a role in promoting the integrated development of Macao and Hengqin,” he added. Victoria Chan