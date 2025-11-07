New typhoon likely to disrupt local GP

Named Fung Wong, the tropical storm that formed yesterday morning in the sea east of the Philippines is likely to intensify and pass closer to Macau next week.

According to the forecasted track by several entities, including the National Meteorological Center of the China Meteorological Administration, it is likely to arrive near Macau between Wednesday (Nov. 12) and Thursday (Nov. 13), potentially disrupting Grand Prix activities, depending on its intensity.

According to Windy.com, Fung Wong is likely to change its track after crossing the northern section of Luzon, making landfall in an undetermined location around the Taiwan Strait.

For the time being, the forecast models cannot accurately predict the path and distance to Macau, but it will likely reach an area located between 400 and 500 kilometers from Macau.

As a consequence, besides the increase in wind in the territory, the passing of Fung Wong is likely to bring rainbands that could affect Macau on Friday or even Saturday.

Last year, the Motorcycle Grand Prix was cancelled following persistent heavy rains brought about by Typhoon Toraji.

The two-wheel race is the most affected by unstable weather conditions, as for safety reasons, the rules state that motorcycles will not be allowed on the track under any circumstances in wet conditions.

The conditions last year also affected spectators, as organizers decided to remove the canopy that covered some of the stands due to concerns about strong winds, forcing fans to watch the event exposed to the elements.

