New visa policy boosts tourism but leaves retail spending uncertain

The new visa policy allowing mainland Chinese residents from Zhuhai and Hengqin easier access to Macau has led to a significant increase in border crossings, yet local businesses are reporting mixed reactions, with some experiencing a surge in visitors while others noting a decline in spending.

Since January 1, mainland Chinese residents with household registration and residence permits for the two regions have been eligible to apply for a multiple-entry visa to travel to Macau.

The visa, valid for one year, allows unlimited trips; however, each stay is limited to seven days.

Authorities estimate that the new policy could increase daily travelers from Zhuhai and Hengqin by 20,000.

Visitor numbers from Zhuhai to Macau have increased by 26.1% year-on-year, reaching over 257,000 so far in 2025.

Lu Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese National Immigration Administration, revealed these figures during a press conference earlier this week.

According to Lu, the implementation of the new visa policies has led to a “significant increase” in the number of mainland Chinese visitors to both Macau and Hong Kong.

“Since January 1, 59,000 ‘one trip per week’ visas have been issued to mainland Chinese residents for travel to Macau, along with more than 6,000 ‘multiple-entry’ visas,” Lu disclosed during the press conference.

“These measures are designed to further ease mainland residents’ ability to visit for sightseeing, shopping, and consumption in Hong Kong and Macau,” she added. “These initiatives are expected to drive economic and social growth in both regions while supporting their integration into the nation’s broader development strategy.”

Meanwhile, local business owners and retailers have reported a noticeable increase in visitor numbers, yet reactions to the new visa policy vary.

Katy Lei, owner of a souvenir shop in Macau, noted a surge in tourists since the policy change. “It has become easier for Chinese to pass the border now, and I’ve seen more tourists lately,” she said. Despite the typical post-Chinese New Year lull, Lei observed a bustling environment, attributing this prosperity to the new visa regulations and the upcoming Lunar New Year festivities.

“We’re seeing about 20% to 30% more tourists compared to previous years,” Lei added, highlighting that many visitors are gearing up for the New Year, purchasing traditional items such as candies, cakes, and seafood. She emphasized that Saturdays have become the busiest day for tourism, a shift from previous patterns where Sundays attracted larger crowds.

Conversely, some retailers have reported a different experience. An anonymous assistant at a beauty and health retail shop expressed skepticism about the policy’s impact. “Although it has become easier to cross the border, I don’t feel there has been a significant change,” she said. “Customers come in to browse but are not spending much.”

Lilly Lei, owner of a food souvenir store, echoed similar sentiments. “Yes, there are more tourists, but people don’t spend much,” she stated. She noted that while visitor numbers have increased, the spending habits of tourists have shifted, with many not carrying shopping bags as they did in the past. “It’s all about the same; we have more people, but not much consumption,” she said.

The average Tourist Price Index (TPI) for 2024 increased by 3.15% compared to the previous year, reaching 146.23, according to data released by the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). This rise is primarily attributed to higher prices for jewelry, clothing, and restaurant services.

However, the mixed responses from local businesses raise questions about the impact of the new visa policy on Macau’s economy. While the influx of visitors is welcomed, the observed decline in spending compared to the past could pose challenges for retailers.

Macau’s economy has been heavily reliant on gaming and tourism, particularly from mainland China.

The new visa policy aims to revitalize the sector, but as several shop owners noted, the type of tourism emerging may not translate into increased sales.

In an interview with the Times, Raymond Wong, president of the Industry and Commerce Association of Macau Northern District, shed light on the North District’s challenges and opportunities.

“Since January 1, after Zhuhai visas became more convenient, there have been many more tourists in Macau, but for the North District, there haven’t been many tourists so far,” Wong explained. He noted that the majority of visitors are flocking to the larger hotels and the Cotai area, leaving the North District’s older neighborhoods largely untouched. “Our old districts currently have no characteristics, and there are no big hotels or major attractions,” he said.

Despite these challenges, Wong remains optimistic about the district’s future. “There are more tourists; there will be more in the next six or seven years. Macau had about 30 million tourists last year. We hope there will be more,” he added.

The association is actively collaborating with the government to attract visitors to the district by improving transportation and beautifying the old neighborhoods.

While the Zhuhai visa changes are influencing Macau’s tourism landscape, Wong acknowledged that the North District has yet to see the full effects.

“The North District has not seen any effect yet,” he emphasized. Victoria Chan

Macau, Hong Kong residents drive cross-border travel growth

Residents from Macau, Hong Kong and Taiwan made a combined total of 254 million cross-border trips in 2024, reflecting a significant year-on-year increase of 38.8%, according to statistics released by the National Immigration Administration (NIA) earlier this week.

The overall number of cross-border trips inspected by Chinese immigration authorities surged to 610 million during the year, marking a 43.9% increase from the previous year, said NIA spokeswoman Lyu Ning at a press conference.

Mainland Chinese residents contributed 291 million trips, a 41.3% rise compared to 2023, while trips by foreign citizens reached 64.88 million, soaring 82.9% year-on-year.

Additionally, the NIA issued over 2.59 million visas to foreign nationals in 2024, representing a 52.3% increase. The number of foreign travelers visiting China visa-free more than doubled, exceeding 20 million.

Lyu attributed the growth to favorable policies introduced throughout the year, which have enhanced cross-border travel accessibility.