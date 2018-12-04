‘New World Symphony’ concert at St. Dominic’s Church

The Macao Orchestra (OM) will present the concert “New World Symphony”, on Friday at St. Dominic’s Church. In this concert, under the baton of Italian conductor Julian Kovatchev, the works Overture to Nabucco by Verdi and Symphony No. 9 “From the New World” by Dvořák will be performed. Admission to the concert “New World Symphony” is free. Tickets will be distributed at St. Dominic’s Church one hour prior to the performance. Distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis and is limited to a maximum of two tickets per person. The concert will also be broadcast live on a screen installed outside St. Dominic’s Church.

UM, HKBU co-organize World Business Ethics Forum

The Seventh World Business Ethics Forum, co-organised by the University of Macau’s (UM) Faculty of Business Administration and Hong Kong Baptist University’s (HKBU) School of Business, with assistance from the Hang Seng University of Hong Kong (HSUHK), was recently held across Hong Kong and Macau. Titled ‘Business Ethics, Leadership and New Economy’, the event attracted nearly 100 experts, scholars, and postgraduate students from around the world. In his speech, UM Vice Rector (Global Affairs) Rui Martins said that the event aimed to promote innovative thinking and research in the field of business ethics. He encouraged postgraduates to participate in the forum in order to discuss topics related to business in a new economic era. A total of 21 presentation and discussion sessions were held in Hong Kong and Macau. Participants came from Japan, the United States, Canada, mainland China, the Philippines, the United Kingdom and Hong Kong. Launched in 2006 by UM and HKBU, the World Business Ethics Forum is a biennial event that aims to provide an open platform for experts and scholars from around the world to share their views and latest research findings in the field of business ethics.

