No-smoking zones enforced outside four schools

Local authorities have designated no-smoking zones outside four educational institutions following a joint review by the Health Bureau (SSM) and the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM). The new measures, introduced yesterday, apply to Luso-Chinese School in Taipa, Kung Leun Vocational and Technical Middle School, Escola Catolica Estrela do Mar (Primary School), and Creche Diocesana Helen Liang – Family Center. Smoking is prohibited within 10 meters of the main entrances, with white boundary lines and no-smoking signs marking the restricted areas. The setup mirrors the arrangement already in place at bus stops. Individuals caught smoking within these zones will face a fine of MOP1,500. Authorities plan to expand the initiative to more schools after assessing its effectiveness at the four initial sites.

