Non-Chinese nationals ‘not eligible’ to run in local elections, SAFP head says

Non-Chinese nationals will not be able to run in upcoming elections for the Legislative Assembly (AL), at least according to the interpretation of the director of the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP), Eddie Kou.

“Regarding the residents that do not have Chinese nationality they don’t have the capacity of eligibility,” Kou said in response to a media inquiry on the topic during the press conference that launched the public consultation on the amendments to be enforced to the electoral laws for the AL members and the election of the Chief Executive (CE).

Addressing the same topic at a later stage, the Chief of Office of André Cheong, Lam Chi Long, tried to backpedal somewhat on the opinion expressed by Kou, stating that in the current law in force there is no specific mention of nationality as eligibility criteria, adding that it is too soon to say what will be the concrete provision of the new law, as it is just now entering a period of public consultation and “we need to hear what the members of the public have to say on it,” he remarked.

Although the proposal to establish as an eligibility criterion the possession of Chinese nationality is not clearly stated in the public consultation document, it might come as a consequence of the main goal stated by the Secretary for Administration and Justice, André Cheong for the laws’ revision, which is, to establish mechanisms and rules to ultimately ensure that “only patriots can govern Macau.”

Possessing Chinese nationality is already a criterion of eligibility in the case of bids for the CE post but not for lawmakers’ posts.

This matter already created some controversy during the last elections for the AL when it was noted that, to take the post, candidates running in AL elections would have to pledge allegiance to the People’s Republic of China, something that in the eyes of many would not be possible in the case of foreign citizens.

During the public consultation period, which lasts for 45 days, members of the public can submit opinions through the dedicated website (https://cs.elections.gov.mo) or by more traditional means such as by letter (to SAFP), phone (8868 8866) of fax (8987 0011/8987 0022).

As usual, a series of eight public hearing sessions will also be organized, including six dedicated to different professional sectors and two open public sessions.