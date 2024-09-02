Non-Chinese residents eligible to northbound car scheme

Non-Chinese permanent residents can apply for car entry permits to Guangdong province, marking a significant shift in cross-border travel policies as of yesterday.

The northbound driving scheme, which began in late December, permits private cars to cross the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge into Guangdong. At its launch, up to 80,000 vehicles were eligible for the scheme.

In a statement, the Transport Bureau stated that foreign residents from Macau and Hong Kong are required to have a valid permit to enter mainland China and must possess a motor vehicle registered in their name.

According to the Guangdong Department of Transport, from July 1 to August 8, the Zhuhai end of the bridge recorded nearly 3 million entries and exits, with over 600,000 car crossings—an increase of 62% and 74%, respectively. Both figures set new records.

Under the scheme, a vehicle should stay no longer than 30 days on one trip each year 180 days in Guangdong Province, which is the only provincial jurisdiction open to the scheme.

The scheme allows a maximum of 2,000 cars per day, with Secretary for Transport Raimundo Arrais do Rosário noting that the daily quota is usually met only on weekends.

Since the entry permit system launched on July 10, more than 30,000 foreign applicants from Macau and Hong Kong have booked their visits to mainland China, according to the National Immigration Administration (NIA).

The newly issued permits are valid for five years and allow multiple entries, with each visit lasting up to 90 days. Holders of these permits have reported swift customs clearance on the same day they received their permits.

The immigration authorities aim to enhance exchanges between mainland China and Hong Kong and Macau through this initiative.

