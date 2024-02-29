Non-local workers banned from forming trade unions

The Trade Union Bill, currently under examination at a parliamentary committee, has recommended excluding non-local workers from establishing their own trade unions.

The proposal is a result of new restrictions added to the bill following suggestions from the committee.

As per the proposed bill, the formation of a trade union must involve at least seven employees, all of whom must all be at least 18 years of age and Macau residents. The requirement that the founding members are local residents is a new addition. However, the bill maintains existing provisions allowing non-local workers to join existing trade unions.

During a recent press conference, committee president and lawmaker Chan Chak Mo said that government officials would be invited to provide further clarification on the amendment.

Concerns were raised by a committee member about potential national security risks posed by allowing non-local workers to participate in trade unions.

The committee member noted that participation in a trade union may have implications for international politics, and may therefore pose regional and national security risks. As such, it was suggested that non-local workers be fully prohibited from forming or joining trade unions.

Other proposals in the bill place restrictions on members of local trade unions participating in international trade unions or bodies. Approval to participate in international trade unions must be obtained from the unions’ general assemblies, and the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) must be notified within 30 days. Participation in non-trade unions by local trade unions, meanwhile, must be approved by both the unions’ general assemblies and the Chief Executive.

The bill also proposes that associations will not be permitted to refer to themselves as trade unions unless registered under the forthcoming law. Existing trade unions, on the other hand, must register under the forthcoming law to retain their names. The committee is concerned with ensuring a seamless transition.