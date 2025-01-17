Non-mandatory provident fund accounts earned 4.43% in 2024

The Social Security Fund (FSS) announced that the government-managed sub-accounts of the Non-mandatory Central Provident Fund accumulated a return of 4.4337% in 2024. This annual interest return has already been credited to the residents’ individual accounts. The amount of interest distributed to account holders is calculated based on the daily balance of their government-managed sub-accounts, the number of days eligible for interest, and the rate of return. Those who have held accounts since the start of this program (from 2010) should have earned MOP 4,254 in interest for 2024, with a cumulative funds allocation and interest income totaling MOP 105,068.

