Nordic innovation body opens branch in HK to tap Greater Bay opportunities

Nordic Innovation House, an organization of Nordic countries aiming to promote cross-border cooperation on innovation, launched its branch in Hong Kong last week, hoping to tap business opportunities in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

Nordic Innovation House aims to combine Nordic companies’ innovations in life science, clean-tech, EdTech and smart cities with Hong Hong’s strategy of being a world-class innovation hub and smart city. It will also encourage more Nordic innovative startups to seek opportunities in the Greater Bay area.

Nordic Innovation House operates under the Nordic Council of Ministers, the official body for inter-governmental cooperation in the Nordic region. “We see Hong Kong as a special blend of the West and the East and a good platform for Nordic companies. And it’s a good time [to establish a Nordic Innovation House branch in Hong Kong] because of the development of the Greater Bay region,” Secretary General of the Nordic Council of Ministers Dagfinn Hoybraten told Xinhua after the opening ceremony for the Hong Kong branch.

“Our doors are wide open and welcoming to entrepreneurs and startups from Nordic countries. Nordic Innovation House can only enhance your connections to Hong Kong opportunity,” Carrie Lam, chief executive of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said at the ceremony.

The opportunity has been brought by “the fast-emerging Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area” and Lam affirmed that “Hong Kong the Nordic companies that connect with Hong Kong will be at the heart of the Greater Bay Area. I am confident that we wll excel working together.” MDT/Xinhua

Share this: Tweet





