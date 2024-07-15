North district spending scheme drives MOP110m by June

The North District Consumption Carnival scheme, initiated almost four months ago, has successfully driven a total spending of approximately MOP110 million as at the end of June, as reported by the Economic and Technological Development Bureau. The number of participating merchants has significantly increased from around 400 to over 1,240, covering various sectors such as food and beverages, retailing, and daily life services. Businesses have shown a positive response to the program, acknowledging its potential to attract consumers, increase spending, and rejuvenate the consumer environment in the North District. The scheme is scheduled to continue until Aug. 4.

