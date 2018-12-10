Number of hotel employees increases

The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) released the results of the Survey on Manpower Needs and Wages for the third quarter of 2018. Survey coverage for this quarter comprises the sectors of manufacturing, hotels, restaurants, insurance, financial intermediation activities, electricity, gas & water supply, child-care and aged care.

At the end of the third quarter of 2018, hotels had 58,255 full-time employees, up by 6.8 percent year-on-year. Average earnings (excluding bonuses) of full-time employees in September rose by 4.9 percent to MOP18,040. Restaurants had 25,384 full-time employees, down by 1.9 percent year-on-year, with the average earnings rising by 5.5 percent to MOP9,790.

Manufacturing had 9,544 full-time employees, a decrease of 3.2 percent year-on- year. Average earnings in September rose by 9.5 percent to MOP11,750. Electricity, gas & water supply had 1,118 full-time employees, remaining unchanged from a year earlier, with the average earnings dropping by 6 percent to MOP32,190.

Insurance had 594 full-time employees, up by 6.5 percent year-on-year, while average earnings in September rose by 3.1 percent to MOP27,570. Financial intermediation activities had 412 full-time employees, a year-on- year increase of 2 percent, with the average earnings falling by 1.7 percent to MOP14,770.

Child-care and aged care had 1,473 and 810 full-time employees respectively, up by 4.5 percent and 7.7 percent year-on-year, while average earnings in September increased by 4.4 percent and 10.9 percent respectively to MOP15,320 and MOP15,610.

At the end of the third quarter, the number of vacant posts in hotels (2,436) and restaurants (2,319) rose by 215 and 147 respectively year-on-

year.

In the third quarter, the employee recruitment rate (6.4 percent) and the employee turnover rate (5.2 percent) of hotels rose by 0.3 and 0.5 percentage points respectively year-on-year, implying the workforce in this industry was relatively stable.

