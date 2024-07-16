Number of young offenders drops to 11

The Correctional Services Bureau has reported the number of residents at the Youth Correctional Institution decreased to eleven in 2023, following an increase from eight in 2019 to 15 in 2021. The majority of the juvenile residents were involved in offenses such as drug trafficking, child sexual abuse, sexual harassment, theft, and robbery, as cited in a TDM report. Data on young offenders under educational supervision showed 18 individuals were released from 2017 to 2021. At least one of them re-offended within two years of their release.

