Nursery video surveillance plan sees hesitant response from parents

Wilson Hon, president of the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS), confirmed that adoption has been slow amid hesitations over video monitoring inside local nurseries.

The IAS president cited that some parents oppose the introduction of video surveillance in nurseries due to their trust in the care provided by nursery staff.

Earlier this year, the IAS mandated that nurseries install CCTV cameras in sleeping and activity areas to enhance child safety.

Speaking to local media on concerns about privacy, Hon reported that as of Wednesday, the bureau had not received any applications for its new surveillance plan, which was opened last month.

Hon emphasized yesterday that nursery CCTV footage access will be strictly controlled by the bureau, available only under special circumstances such as judicial investigations.

“Parents cannot just watch it whenever they want,” he said.

Hon clarified that this surveillance differs from typical public space monitoring, acknowledging the difficulty of achieving consensus among parents. He added that once a nursery meets the conditions, technical support will be provided by the bureau.

To ensure informed consent, IAS requires nurseries to notify parents in writing about CCTV installation and its purpose. Footage must exclude capturing nudity, and monitors should not be publicly visible.

Centers must also inform current and prospective parents or guardians about the surveillance system before activation. Nadia Shaw

Like this: Like Loading...