The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, O Lam, convened with senior officials from local higher education institutions to address the development of higher education and the promotion of Macau as a hub for international talent. The meeting emphasized the need to integrate education, science, and technology. The officials put forward suggestions on cultivating and retaining scientific and technological talents, internationalizing higher education, and promoting industry-university-research collaboration and regional cooperation.
O Lam calls for fostering international talent
