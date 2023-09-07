Oktoberfest Macau at MGM Taps the Keg in October

Oktoberfest Macau at MGM, the annual brand event of MGM, is set to return and rock the town again in October at MGM COTAI! First introduced in 2009, this world’s acclaimed carnival has been growing with new elements, making it bigger in scale and more exhilarating every year. As an outdoor party again this year, Oktoberfest Macau at MGM 2023 presents a 12-day authentic German bierfest with the charm of Macau as a UNESCO-designated “Creative City of Gastronomy”, to local residents and tourists from around the world. Over the years, this “Macau meets Munich” festival has become one of the most iconic annual events in town, which features the synergy of entertainment, gastronomy, technology and culture empowered by MGM’s “Tourism+” initiative.

The 13th Oktoberfest Macau at MGM once again receives the unwavering support of the Macao Government Tourism Office, the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Hong Kong and the German Macau Business Association as supporting units.

Oktoberfest Macau at MGM 2023 celebrates the essence of the quintessential Oktoberfest through the traditional German gourmet, entertainment and decorations, bringing the most authentic Bavarian party atmosphere to Macau. Staying in the blue-and-white Bavarian patterned beer tent and sitting by traditional long wooden tables, our guests can enjoy genuine German Oktoberfest brewLöwenbräu, traditional German food and beverage, carnival booth games, and cheer with our waitresses in traditional dirndl costumes. Every detail pays full homage to the original Oktoberfest at Germany. What’s more, the crowd’s favorite Högl Fun Band will once again fly over from Munich to hype up the nights with dynamic live performances, and essentially bringing back the staple theme song ofOktoberfest Macau at MGM, “Nei Hou, Macau!”. With Bavarian festivities in full bloom, guests can carouse and immerse into the most authentic German Oktoberfest, a cultural extravaganza offering great food, beer and entertainment.

Oktoberfest Macau at MGM 2023 takes place between October 12 and 23, from 6pm to 12am daily at the 1/F Roof Terrace of MGM COTAI, with the Family Day session taking place on October 15 from 11am to 3pm. Admission tickets and table reservations will be available for sale at both MGM properties starting from September 11 (Monday). The number of tickets and seats are limited, so get them soon before they are out!

Event Detail & Ticketing Information

Date: September 11 – October 23, 2023

Phone: (853) 8802 2666

Email: oktoberfest@mgm.mo

Website: https://www.mgm.mo/en/cotai/entertainment/oktoberfest2023 Ticket Counters:

MGM COTAI and MGM MACAU (For operation hours and other details, please refer to event webpage)

Event Date & Time Admission Tickets

(Inc. 2 standard drinks, excluding champagne) Oktoberfest Macau at MGM October 12 – 23, 2023

6pm–12am MOP 250 per guest Family Day October 15, 2023

11am–3pm

*Free admission fee for children under 9 years old.