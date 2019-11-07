On the road to GP | Drones banned all over city during Grand Prix

The Macao SAR Government will ban all unmanned aircraft activities during this year’s Macau Grand Prix to ensure that the event takes place in a safe environment.

The Macau Grand Prix is an important annual motorsports event in the territory.

To ensure the tracks are clear so that the races can proceed smoothly, the Civil Aviation Authority (AACM) will ban all unmanned aircraft activities for four days from November 14 to 17 over the skies of the Macau peninsula. This will be in accordance with the powers granted to the AACM on the prohibition and restriction of flying areas, as stipulated in Article 66 of the Air Navigation Regulation of Macau approved in the Executive Order No. 64/2019. Except for unmanned aircraft operations performed by the SAR Government, all other unmanned aircraft activities are banned for the aforementioned dates and areas. Anyone who violates the above prohibition will be fined 2,000 patacas to 20,000 patacas by the authority.

The above notice is published in yesterday’s Official Gazette No. 45, Series II. JZ