Online loan scam results in major financial loss

A mainland man seeking a HKD100,000 loan through an online platform while in Macau lost HKD120,000 in a scam. After submitting his information, he received a call from someone claiming to be a customer service officer. They agreed on a loan with a 6% monthly interest rate. After providing the required documents, he was informed there was an issue and asked for a HKD5,000 deposit. He later transferred an additional HKD115,000 across three transactions for various purported reasons. He realized it was a scam only after receiving a fraud alert from the National Anti-Fraud Center and reported the case to the police.

