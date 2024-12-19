Orchestra to host Christmas concert at Ruins of St. Paul

The Macao Orchestra will present “Unforgettable Melodies at the Ruins of St. Paul’s,” with performances at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 25. Organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and coordinated by the Macao Orchestra Company, the event will feature Christmas songs performed alongside local choirs. Under the baton of assistant conductor Tony Cheng-Te Yeh, the orchestra will play Tchaikovsky’s works and collaborate on excerpts from Handel’s Messiah and Leroy Anderson’s A Christmas Festival. Public choir recruitment is open until Dec. 22.

