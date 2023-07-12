Outer Harbour ferry service to halt July 17 due to fourth bridge works

The Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal will have all services canceled Monday (July 17) due to construction of the 4th Macau-Taipa Bridge, the Marine and Water Bureau (DSAMA) has advised.

The suspension of all departures or arrivals at the terminal is due to work related to the assembly of a section of the bridge structure, which will obstruct the circulation of all vessels in the Outer Harbour Canal.

To minimize the disruption to passenger traffic, the maritime transport operator (TurboJet) will temporarily increase services at the Taipa Ferry Terminal.

DSAMA is said to have also already informed all ship and vessel operators in the area, and during the suspension period DSAMA and Customs Service patrol vessels will control and coordinate maritime traffic in the area.

DSAMA calls on citizens and tourists planning to travel by sea to take note of the temporary suspension of services from the Outer Harbour and to make the necessary arrangements according to the existing alternatives.

The suspension of maritime traffic due to works related to the bridge construction has occurred on several occasions and, according to the authorities, will recur during the construction of this mega-structure, which aims to link Taipa’s Pac On areas to Zone A of the new landfills.