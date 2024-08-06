Over 190 people will work at CE election polling stations

More than 140 people will be involved directly in the work of the seven polling stations during the election of the Chief Executive (CE) later this year, the Electoral Affairs Committee of the Chief Executive (CAECE) has announced. Around 50 other people will join these workers to perform various support tasks. Around 190 people in total will receive training from CAECE on the procedures and regulations for the election, including polling procedures as well as vote counting and contingency plans, the CAECE said yesterday during one of the training sessions.

