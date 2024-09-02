Over 2,000 charging stations available across the city

CEM has installed over 2,000 charging stations for EVs and 600 for electric motorcycles across public parking lots in Macau.

The city’s electric vehicle (EV) charging network is equipped with multiple safety measures to protect users, according to Companhia de Electricidade de Macau (CEM). As electric vehicles continue to gain popularity in the region, the discussion of the safety of their batteries and charging infrastructure has come into focus. However, Wong Chio Teng, the company’s senior manager of Transmission and Distribution Department, said it has stepped up to reassure the public that extensive measures are in place to safeguard its growing network, during the sidelines of a seminar held by CEM.

“When we designed the charging network, the power charging boxes were equipped with overload protection, short circuit protection, and leakage protection,” Wong explained. “When any malfunction occurs, we will isolate the malfunction to ensure the safety of users.”

Wong said CEM will continue to outfit new public car parks with charging stations, pledging to create a reliable and secure EV charging infrastructure in Macau. VC Victoria Chan