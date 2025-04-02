With the transitional period under the “Law on Veterinary Clinical Care and Commercial Activity of Animals” ending on March 31, all veterinary clinics, breeding, sales, and boarding facilities must now obtain a license to operate legally. The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has issued 25 provisional licenses for veterinary clinics and 59 for animal-related businesses, valid until March 2027.
Over 80 provisional licenses issued as veterinary business regulations take effect
