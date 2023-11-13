O’Young wins again on GT3

Hong Kong racer and multiple Macau Grand Prix winner, Darryl O’Young, has had yet another win in the GT3 category.

This time O’Young won the Greater Bay Are GT Cup in the GT3 category after a weekend where he had the upper hand in every session.

With a win yesterday, O’Young added to his successful Macau record after claiming pole position by consistently topping the time sheets during the qualifying session.

In reality, this was a less competitive racing category over the first weekend of the event, with O’Young and Phantom Pro Lamborghini driver Ling Kang being the main contenders. Even so, Ling never seemed to be able to close the gap on the Craft-Bamboo racer in the Mercedes AMG GT3.

At almost all sessions, the Safety Car impacted race dynamics over the weekend, closing the time gap between the racers.

With 5 laps to go, the Safety Car returned to the pits, paving the way for racing action on track. While Ling tried his best to exert pressure on O’Young, the Hong Kong racer clocked a victory with just under a one-second advantage over the Lamborghini driver.

Macau racer Kevin Tse had a great performance over the weekend at the wheel of his Mercedes AMG GT3 from Toro Racing, qualifying in third place.

Unfortunately, a spin on lap 1 at Lisboa after a less-than-ideal start jeopardized his chances of reaching the podium.

Despite this, he managed to fight his way to ninth position after falling to last position overall. On the very last lap, while negotiating Fisherman’s Bend and with only a few hundred meters away from the finish line, he spun again and finished 11th overall in a result that did not reflect the quality of his driving and performance over the weekend.