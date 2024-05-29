Package tour visitors increase by 140% in April

The number of visitors on package tours significantly increased compared to the previous year in April. According to data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC), there was a remarkable increase of 142.3% with a total of 216,000 arrivals.

The majority of these tour visitors were from mainland China, with a year-on-year growth of 123.3% to reach 194,000 visitors. The data also revealed a substantial surge in international visitor arrivals on package tours, which skyrocketed by 979.8% to 20,000 in April. Among these visitors, there was a notable increase in tourists from Korea, with a staggering growth rate of 2,382.3% to reach 8,000 visitors.

Similarly, visitors from Malaysia experienced a significant surge of 1,402.2% year-on-year, totaling 2,000 visitors. Looking at the first four months of 2024, the overall number of visitors on package tours showed a remarkable uplift of 257.9% compared to the previous year, reaching a total of 720,000 arrivals.

Mainland China contributed significantly to this growth, with a year-on-year increase of 226.3% to reach 643,000 visitors. Additionally, international visitor arrivals on package tours experienced a substantial increase of 2,292.5% to 70,000 visitors. Tourists from Korea and Thailand witnessed remarkable growth rates of 7,896.4% and 449.2% year-on-year respectively, with 31,000 and 7,000 visitors.

Regarding hotel occupancy rates, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms in April experienced a year-on-year increase of 4.0 percentage points, reaching 83.3%. The rates for 5-star and 4-star hotels also saw positive growth, with increases of 7.1 and 1.0 percentage points respectively. However, the rate for 3-star hotels suffered a decline of 4.9 percentage points, reaching 81.1%.

From January to April 2024, the average occupancy rate of hotel guest rooms increased by 8.4 percentage points compared to the previous year, reaching 84.5%. Staff Reporter