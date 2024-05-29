Tourism

Package tour visitors increase by 140% in April

Wednesday, May 29, 2024

The number of visitors on package tours significantly increased compared to the previous year in April. According to data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC), there was a remarkable increase of 142.3% with a total of 216,000 arrivals.

The majority of these tour visitors were from mainland China, with a year-on-year growth of 123.3% to reach 194,000 visitors. The data also revealed a substantial surge in international visitor arrivals on package tours, which skyrocketed by 979.8% to 20,000 in April. Among these visitors, there was a notable increase in tourists from Korea, with a staggering growth rate of 2,382.3% to reach 8,000 visitors.

Similarly, visitors from Malaysia experienced a significant surge of 1,402.2% year-on-year, totaling 2,000 visitors. Looking at the first four months of 2024, the overall number of visitors on package tours showed a remarkable uplift of 257.9% compared to the previous year, reaching a total of 720,000 arrivals.

Mainland China contributed significantly to this growth, with a year-on-year increase of 226.3% to reach 643,000 visitors. Additionally, international visitor arrivals on package tours experienced a substantial increase of 2,292.5% to 70,000 visitors. Tourists from Korea and Thailand witnessed remarkable growth rates of 7,896.4% and 449.2% year-on-year respectively, with 31,000 and 7,000 visitors.

Regarding hotel occupancy rates, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms in April experienced a year-on-year increase of 4.0 percentage points, reaching 83.3%. The rates for 5-star and 4-star hotels also saw positive growth, with increases of 7.1 and 1.0 percentage points respectively. However, the rate for 3-star hotels suffered a decline of 4.9 percentage points, reaching 81.1%.

From January to April 2024, the average occupancy rate of hotel guest rooms increased by 8.4 percentage points compared to the previous year, reaching 84.5%. Staff Reporter

