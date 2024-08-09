Pair arrested in connection with gruesome hotel murder

Authorities have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a Hong Kong man at a Cotai hotel. The crime is believed to be linked to illegal currency exchange operations.

Judiciary Police (PJ) apprehended a 40-year-old man from mainland China and a 48-year-old woman from Hong Kong following the discovery of the victim’s body in a hotel room.

At a press conference on yesterday, a PJ spokesperson reported that the police were alerted to the scene by the Fire Services Bureau at 4:57 p.m. on Aug. 7. Upon arrival, responding officers found the victim in the bathroom of his hotel room, showing signs of a violent struggle. He had sustained multiple injuries, including a 20-centimeter cut on his neck.

Investigators recovered two blood-stained knife blades, each approximately six centimeters long, from the room. The evidence confirmed the incident is a homicide, with indications that the crime scene had been tampered with before the police arrived.

Authorities revealed that the victim had been involved in illegal currency exchange activities for at least six months, operating out of the hotel room he rented. Recently, he had won a significant amount of money while gambling, accumulating around HKD2.5 million. Shortly before his murder, he exchanged casino chips for cash.

Surveillance footage showed the male suspect entering the victim’s room shortly after this cash exchange and remaining there for about 90 minutes. He later met the female suspect in the hotel lobby where they exchanged a bag believed to contain the cash. The male suspect returned to the victim’s room for approximately three hours before leaving with two bags and taking a taxi.

The male suspect had reportedly monitored the victim for three months prior to the incident. He was arrested alongside the female suspect, who is accused of laundering some of the stolen funds. Authorities confiscated HKD1.3 million in stolen money from the male suspect, both from his person and his rented apartment in Taipa. Following the murder, he displayed advanced anti-surveillance tactics, changing his clothes twice. Investigators also found blood-stained clothing and two mobile phones belonging to the victim outside a supermarket in Taipa, indicating a calculated effort to evade detection and dispose of the incriminating evidence.

Both suspects face serious charges including aggravated murder and robbery for the male suspect and money laundering for the female suspect.

The case will be forwarded to the Public Prosecutions Office for further proceedings. Nadia Shaw