Palace Casino replica almost finished

Construction of the replica of the famous floating casino, the Macau Palace, appears to be nearing completion, as the Times observed from the outside of the Lisboeta Resort site that will house the building.

The Lisboeta is a project led by Macau Resort and Entertainment Limited, controlled by Arnaldo Ho, son of casino tycoon Stanley Ho and SJM executive director Angela Leong.

In a press conference dedicated to the announcement of the news which was held on October 18 last year, Ho said that this gem would include a replica of the famous floating casino to “pay homage to [his] dad.”

He explained that his dad had left a large legacy in Macau but was not very well remembered. For this reason, he decided to make the replica ship, along with other buildings that resemble his father’s work, at the soon-to-be finished integrated resort.

Despite revealing the replica, Ho did not point out the use of the structure. The “new” Palace is inaccessible but can be viewed from the outside, where a sign that reads “Palace Seafood Vessel” exists. It is speculated that the structure will house restaurants or facilities alike when it opens.

The sign “Casino Macau Palace” is also seen. It is unclear whether this was done for the purpose of authenticity or to indicate that there is an actual casino inside. Moreover, the structure may not be an actual ship.

Meanwhile, on previous occasions, both Ho and SJM CEO Ambrose So have hinted about their openness to casino operations at the Lisboeta, although no further confirmation of this has been received so far.

The Lisboeta is set to open next year. It will include, among other facilities, a hotel building with 820 rooms under three different brands. The building will resemble the suspended Hotel Estoril next to Tap Seac Square.

The original floating casino is docked in the Inner Harbor and has been non-operational for years. AL