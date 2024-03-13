Pansy Ho: Boost SARs’ tourism with multi-stop, culture-themed travel products

Businesswoman Pansy Ho has suggested Hong Kong and Macau explore organizing joint multi-stop travel experiences with Chinese culture-themed offerings from mainland cities.

Ho is also a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

Her suggested initiative aims to leverage the SARs’ positions as global hubs and transit points to boost inbound tourism, as cited in a report by the Global Times.

In recent years, China has focused on the recovery of its inbound tourism market by implementing measures such as easing visa requirements and enhancing travel products.

Additionally, the country has announced the waiver of visa requirements for citizens from six European countries, signaling its commitment to attracting more foreign visitors.

Ho, also chairperson of MGM China Holdings, said Hong Kong and Macau are highly desirable destinations for international tourists due to their unique geographical locations, historical backgrounds and diverse cultures.

She said the local travel industry in both SARs is adept at operating domestic and foreign social media platforms and launching interactive travel promotions, which can attract international tourists to explore and experience Chinese culture.

To achieve a deeper immersion in Chinese culture, Ho has proposed the development of an in-depth multi-stop trip lasting six to 10 days, involving the SARs and various locations in the Chinese mainland.

The SARs possess the advantage of blending Chinese and Western cultures, and their travel industry has a solid understanding of the habits and needs of overseas tourists, including language and communication, currency exchange, consumption habits, dining and accommodation experiences.

This new travel model not only facilitates the integration and coordinated development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), but also promotes the dual circulation of the economy and provides more job opportunities.

Ho also emphasized the long-term vision, stating that the multi-stop journey style of tourism will not only attract people to the GBA but will also have a positive impact on other regions across China. Staff Reporter