‘Pasalubong’ culture still exists within PH community

Many migrant workers in the city have a habit of bringing goods back home as presents.

For Filipinos, this tradition is called “pasalubong” and it is widely practiced as a symbol of thoughtfulness.

Handing out presents upon returning home is a way of showing that they have remembered those at home even if they were away for a long period of time.

These migrants are willing to spend hundreds of patacas on chocolates and other items, including canned goods, toiletries or clothes that cannot be bought or are difficult to find in the Philippines.

In Macau, many purchase these goods from a supermarket near St Lawrence Church, where most imported chocolates are said to be cheaper compared to other local supermarkets.

Rose Licay is one of the many who hoard chocolates to bring back to her family. According to her, one main factor is that the price of such merchandise is much cheaper in Macau.

“They prefer those imported ones and they really request chocolates whenever we go back home,” said Licay, who has been working in the region for several years.

“Even though there are also several imported chocolate brands in the Philippines, it’s still a lot cheaper if we buy them here, especially when they are on sale, which they usually are,” she added.

This tradition fulfills certain cultural concerns, such as reintegrating the traveler back to the community and promoting the idea that the giver was thinking of the recipient while away.

“Back home, only those with family or relatives who are abroad can get imported goods as [these] goods in the Philippines are way too pricey, so since we have the access to such goods at a cheaper price, we always bring home different kinds of pasalubong,” Licay said.

Echoing the same sentiments, Jayvee Fontanilla, who has been working in the SAR for over two years, said, “I grew up with this tradition so now that I work overseas, I do the same.”

Fontanilla stressed that chocolates and other goods can be bought at a lower price in city, and that it is easier for migrants to purchase them here than back home.

“Prices are way cheaper here. For example, a 100g Toblerone only costs MOP9 here, while in the Philippines it costs PHP135, which is a bit over MOP20,” he compared.

The Times is also aware of cases where some have hoarded confectionery from a store in Hong Kong which mainly sells imported chocolates.

Since the price gap can range from MOP5 to MOP20 and they purchase in bulk, some are willing to purchase such goods in the neighboring region and re-sell them on social media groups in Macau.

As this remains a steadfast trait within the culture, these migrants are happy to share the benefits of working abroad and are willing to share their resources by bringing an array of “pasalubong.”

