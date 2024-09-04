Passengers flock to airport as expanded services mooted

During the summer holidays of July and August, Macau International Airport served 1.47 million passengers and recorded 10,881 aircraft movements, marking respective increases of 28% and 30.2% over 2023. The airport plans to enhance international routes and collaborate with airlines on connecting flights and luggage services. In the fourth quarter, it will host roadshows in the Greater Bay Area to promote new routes and launch a “Double Anniversary Celebration and Lucky Draw Campaign,” offering discounts for passengers.

Related