Paul Chan announces departure from New Macau

Paul Chan Wai Chi has announced his departure from the New Macau Association (ANM), explaining that he intends to make space for the group’s youthful leadership.

Chan, a former Macau lawmaker, ran second to Sulu Sou on the ANM ticket in the 2017 Legislative Assembly election, but did not win a seat.

Speaking to Portuguese-language newspaper Hoje Macau, Chan said his resignation from the pro-democrat group would allow the younger members of the organization to take over the leadership without feeling like they are still “under the shadow of the senior members.”

“Senior and more experienced members […] can share their opinions. However, this does not mean they should become a master at pulling strings from behind,” Chan told public broadcaster TDM over the weekend. “The leadership of the younger generation should not live under the shadow of the senior members.”

He noted that his departure is not a sign of disagreements within the New Macau Association, as per the parting of incumbent lawmaker Au Kam San, who left the association in early 2016, citing differences of opinion.

Political commentator Larry So told the Times that he had “certain reservations” when asked for his opinion on Chan’s stated reasons for leaving. So said that Chan could have remained in a mentoring position within the association without stepping on the toes of the next generation of leaders.

“I believe that there are some internal divisions over a number of issues,” he told the Times yesterday. “I suspect that this is only a part of the real reason.”

So also said that Chan brought a degree of credibility to the pro-democrat group, which is mostly staffed by young activists.

“They definitely still need that credibility because, apart from Sulu Sou, the rest of them are not that well- known. Upon [Chan’s] departure, the credibility and reputation of the association will be affected,” said the political commentator.

TDM reported that Chan, who is a Catholic, intends to work on religious activities in future. DB

