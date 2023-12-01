Pedestrian flyover linking Zones A and B to start construction Q2 2024

Construction on the pedestrian flyover to connect Zone A of the new landfills and Zone B (on the Peninsula), near the Macau Science Center, will likely commence in the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, officials from the Public Construction Bureau (DSOP) said yesterday at the ceremony marking the opening of the public tender for the work.

According to DSOP, six contractors submitted proposals and, from them, the best five were pre-selected. Each of those five have submitted bids.

The flyover will be located between the Macau Peninsula and Zone A of the new landfills. It will connect, on the west side, with the roundabout located in front of the Macau Science Center and Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen. From there, it will cross the canal between the Peninsula and Zone A towards the east and will also cross the Amizade Bridge.

According to DSOP, the arrival point in Zone A will interconnect with the Fourth Macau-Taipa Sea Bridge.

The project has a total length of approximately 3.2km, which includes the flyover as well as the works on the road network connecting streets at both ends. It will complement other pedestrian overpasses and a pedestrian access tunnel.

The main structure of the flyover has a total length of approximately 1,550 meters, roughly 900 meters of which will be a segment over water.

The flyover will have four spans that will allow vessel navigation.

The government has decided that design and execution of the flyover cannot take longer than 1,000 working days, or approximately three years.

The government has previously described the project as an important part of the development and interlinkage of the new reclamation Zones A and B, facilitating the transportation and commuting of people between the Peninsula and Zone A.

There had been previous discussions about making this new access a submarine tunnel, but the government decided against this idea because constructing, maintaining and operating such a tunnel would be too costly.

The DSOP also said that building this passage as a flyover would allow easier extension and linkage to other passages and pedestrian overpasses. This would achieve better connection to the streets at each end.